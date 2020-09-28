Frazeysburg Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Local News Stories
George Hiotis615

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident.  It happened Friday just after 11:00 pm on East Highland Drive near Top Hill road in Muskingum County.  Troopers says 34-year-old John Saxton of Frazeysburg was traveling north on East Highland when he went off the right side of the road, striking a tree.  Saxton was pronounced dead at the scene.  A passenger, 36-year-old Kelly Saxton, also of Frazeysburg was transported to Genesis Hospital with life threatening injuries.  The Patrol says alcohol is considered a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Area Man Celebrates 90th Birthday in Style

Logan Slusser

Rushing Winds Biker Church Provides Special Donation To Heartbeats Pregnancy Center

Logan Slusser

Human Trafficking Rally Held At Coshocton Courthouse

Logan Slusser