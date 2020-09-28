Frazeysburg Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident. It happened Friday just after 11:00 pm on East Highland Drive near Top Hill road in Muskingum County. Troopers says 34-year-old John Saxton of Frazeysburg was traveling north on East Highland when he went off the right side of the road, striking a tree. Saxton was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 36-year-old Kelly Saxton, also of Frazeysburg was transported to Genesis Hospital with life threatening injuries. The Patrol says alcohol is considered a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.

