MONDAY 9/28:

TODAY: Scattered PM Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. High 79°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Cloudy & Cooler. Low 50°

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower. Cooler. High 62°

DISCUSSION:

A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to SE Ohio today, especially towards the mid to late afternoon into this evening. A couple of Strong to Severe Storms will be possible, with damaging winds and heavy rain being the primary concerns. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Showers and storms will be likely during the overnight as the cold front moves through the region. It will be cloudy and cooler otherwise, as lows will bottom out in the lower 50s tonight.

A stray shower chance will linger into the morning on Tuesday. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be much cooler, with highs around 60!

Temperatures will remain below average through the rest of the week, and overnight temperatures will be even colder. Lows will drop into the 30s once again by the end of the week.

Rain chances will be slight through the rest of the week, with the best chance on Thursday. More rain will be on the way as we head into the second half of the weekend.

Have a Great Monday!

