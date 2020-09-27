Tewatia hits five 6s in over for Rajasthan record IPL chase

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rahul Tewatia smashed five sixes in an over off Kings XI Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell as Rajasthan Royals pulled off the highest successful run-chase in Indian Premier League history with three balls to spare Sunday.

Rajasthan won by four wickets as Tewatia turned the game around in the 18th over against Cottrell, which went for 30 runs. The fifth ball from the West Indies fast bowler was the only delivery not to be hit for six.

Left-hander Tewatia scored a 31-ball 53 as Rajasthan reached 226-6 in 19.3 overs. Tewatia’s hitting upstaged Mayank Agarwal’s first IPL hundred in Punjab’s strong total of 223-2 after Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to field.

Smith (50) and Sanju Samson (85) scored brisk half centuries to keep Rajasthan in the hunt, but it was Tewatia’s late onslaught which gave Rajasthan two victories from two IPL games.

Punjab has two points from three matches with their only victory coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

