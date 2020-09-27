Rushing Winds Biker Church Provides Special Donation To Heartbeats Pregnancy Center

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Heartbeats Pregnancy Care Center here in Zanesville received a special gift this afternoon.

The gift came in the form of dozens of baby booties from Rushing Wind Biker Church. The event was advantageous for both sides.

“Mike is aware that with every positive pregnancy test we have we give them a free pair of booties, so he came up with this idea to have a fundraiser for us and have people bring baby booties to donate to our center… It’s just very important. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of the community. Just to have them, knowing that they’re praying for us, and supporting us, it’s just huge.”

Heartbeats works with expecting parents who need support medically. They offer a wide variety of services all at no cost to the parents.

“Heartbeats is a life affirming pregnancy and parenting resource center. We offer pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, prenatal vitamins, parenting classes where the parents, both mom and dad, could come and earn points towards baby items such as blanket and formula and clothing and all sorts of baby items.”

If you are an expecting parent in need of assistance you can call Heartbeat or visit their website to make an appointment.