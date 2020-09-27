Patriots place C David Andrews, LB Josh Uche on IR

Sports
Associated Press16

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have placed starting center David Andrews and rookie linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve.

Andrews sat out practice all week with a hand injury and Uche was hampered by a foot injury. Andrews spent all of 2019 on IR with blood clots in his lungs but started the first two games of this season.

The Patriots also elevated offensive lineman James Ferentz, defensive lineman Nick Thurman and receiver Isaiah Zuber from the practice squad to fill open spots on the 53-man roster.

New England hosts Las Vegas on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Bamford scores late winner off nose as Leeds beats Sheff Utd

Associated Press

Bottas wins in Russia as Hamilton misses F1 win record

Associated Press

Former champ Halep reaches French Open 2nd round, Goffin out

Associated Press