Ohio High School Football How They Fared

|DIVISION I
|1, Pickerington Central(5-0) beat Lancaster 35-0.
|2, Dublin Coffman (5-0) beat Upper Arlington 24-14.
|3, West Chester Lakota West (4-0)
|4, Lakewood St. Edward (4-1) beat Bishop Sycamore 35-8.
|5, Mentor (4-1) beat Elyria 45-21.
|6, Cincinnati Princeton (4-1) beat Middletown 56-24.
|7, Perrysburg (5-0) beat Bowling Green 49-14.
|8, Clayton Northmont (5-0) beat Miamisburg 40-34.
|9, Canton McKinley (4-1) beat GlenOak 26-0.
|10, Springfield (4-1) beat Springboro 41-0.
|¤
|DIVISION II
|1, Akron Hoban (4-0) beat St. Vincent-St. Mary 37-9.
|2, Toledo Central Catholic (3-0) vs. Whitmer, canc.
|3, Westerville South (5-0) beat Canal Winchester 42-24.
|4, Avon (5-0) beat Berea-Midpark 63-12.
|5, Massillon Perry (5-0) beat Massillon Jackson 14-13.
|6, Cincinnati Winton Woods (5-0) beat Cincinnati Anderson 48-13.
|7, Cincinnati La Salle (3-2) lost to Indpls Cathedral, Ind., 37-28.
|8, Massillon Washington (4-1) beat St. Ignatius 21-14.
|(tie) Hudson (5-0) beat Medina Highland 42-21.
|10, Lewis Center Olentangy (4-1) lost to Dublin Jerome 27-16.
|¤
|DIVISION III
|1, Chardon (5-0) beat Mayfield 35-14.
|2, Bellbrook (5-0) beat Brookville 42-21.
|3, Hamilton Badin (5-0) beat Dayton Carroll 34-0.
|4, Canfield (5-0) beat Chaney 35-19.
|5, New Richmond (4-1) lost to Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49-41.
|6, Dresden Tri-Valley (4-1) lost to Thornville Sheridan 33-0.
|7, Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-0) beat Springfield Shawnee 38-31.
|8, Streetsboro (5-0) beat Ravenna 63-14.
|9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (4-1) beat Lima Senior 23-6.
|10, Thornville Sheridan (5-0) beat Dresden Tri-Valley 33-0.
|¤
|DIVISION IV
|1, St. Clairsville (5-0) beat Indian Creek 41-7.
|2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (5-0) beat Taylor 60-6.
|3, Cincinnati Wyoming (5-0) beat Finneytown 63-7.
|4, Bloom-Carroll (5-0) beat Fairfield Union 36-7.
|5, Cincinnati McNicholas (5-0) beat Kettering Alter 28-7.
|6, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-0) beat New Richmond 49-41.
|7, Bellevue (5-0) beat Sandusky 38-7.
|8, Canal Fulton Northwest (5-0) beat Fairless 17-12.
|9, Waverly (5-0) beat Minford 42-6.
|10, Kenton (3-2) lost to Wapakoneta 21-20.
|¤
|DIVISION V
|1, Kirtland (5-0) beat Solon 27-7.
|2, Ironton (5-0) beat Chesapeake 58-10.
|3, Canfield S. Range (5-0) beat Struthers 40-6.
|4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-0) beat Arlington 21-14.
|5, West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0) beat Claymont 62-8.
|6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-0) beat Cincinnati College 62-24.
|7, Bellaire (4-1) lost to Cambridge 31-20.
|8, Wheelersburg (4-1) beat Lucasville Valley 63-14.
|9, Baltimore Liberty Union (4-1) lost to Columbus Academy 41-15.
|10, Brookville (4-1) lost to Bellbrook 42-21.
|¤
|DIVISION VI
|1, Coldwater (5-0) beat Delphos St. John’s 57-13.
|2, Beverly Fort Frye (5-0) beat Wellston 28-6.
|3, Mechanicsburg (5-0) beat Milford Center Fairbanks 62-14.
|4, New Middletown Springfield (5-0) beat Waterloo 56-6.
|5, Mogadore (3-1) lost to Garfield 28-21.
|6, Frankfort Adena (5-0) beat Chillicothe Huntington 51-8.
|7, Archbold (5-0) beat Swanton 45-7.
|8, Wickliffe (5-0) beat Independence 41-2.
|9, North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-0) beat New Washington Buckeye Central 56-8.
|10, Centerburg (5-0) beat Cardington-Lincoln 35-6.
|DIVISION VII
|1, Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0) beat Minster 28-0.
|2, Lucas (4-1) lost to Shelby 37-7.
|3, Ft. Loramie (5-0) beat Twin Valley South 64-0.
|4, New Madison Tri-Village (5-0) beat Mississinawa Valley 58-0.
|5, Glouster Trimble (5-0) beat Waterford 14-0.
|6, Arlington (4-1) lost to Findlay Liberty-Benton 21-14.
|7, Lima Central Catholic (4-1) beat Leipsic 51-0.
|8, Warren John F. Kennedy (4-1) beat Gilmour Academy 40-19.
|9, Malvern (5-0) beat Tuscarawas Central Catholic 28-0.
|10, Dalton (4-1) beat Rittman 28-13.
