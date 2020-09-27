Ohio High School Football How They Fared

DIVISION I
1, Pickerington Central(5-0) beat Lancaster 35-0.
2, Dublin Coffman (5-0) beat Upper Arlington 24-14.
3, West Chester Lakota West (4-0)
4, Lakewood St. Edward (4-1) beat Bishop Sycamore 35-8.
5, Mentor (4-1) beat Elyria 45-21.
6, Cincinnati Princeton (4-1) beat Middletown 56-24.
7, Perrysburg (5-0) beat Bowling Green 49-14.
8, Clayton Northmont (5-0) beat Miamisburg 40-34.
9, Canton McKinley (4-1) beat GlenOak 26-0.
10, Springfield (4-1) beat Springboro 41-0.
DIVISION II
1, Akron Hoban (4-0) beat St. Vincent-St. Mary 37-9.
2, Toledo Central Catholic (3-0) vs. Whitmer, canc.
3, Westerville South (5-0) beat Canal Winchester 42-24.
4, Avon (5-0) beat Berea-Midpark 63-12.
5, Massillon Perry (5-0) beat Massillon Jackson 14-13.
6, Cincinnati Winton Woods (5-0) beat Cincinnati Anderson 48-13.
7, Cincinnati La Salle (3-2) lost to Indpls Cathedral, Ind., 37-28.
8, Massillon Washington (4-1) beat St. Ignatius 21-14.
(tie) Hudson (5-0) beat Medina Highland 42-21.
10, Lewis Center Olentangy (4-1) lost to Dublin Jerome 27-16.
DIVISION III
1, Chardon (5-0) beat Mayfield 35-14.
2, Bellbrook (5-0) beat Brookville 42-21.
3, Hamilton Badin (5-0) beat Dayton Carroll 34-0.
4, Canfield (5-0) beat Chaney 35-19.
5, New Richmond (4-1) lost to Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49-41.
6, Dresden Tri-Valley (4-1) lost to Thornville Sheridan 33-0.
7, Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-0) beat Springfield Shawnee 38-31.
8, Streetsboro (5-0) beat Ravenna 63-14.
9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (4-1) beat Lima Senior 23-6.
10, Thornville Sheridan (5-0) beat Dresden Tri-Valley 33-0.
DIVISION IV
1, St. Clairsville (5-0) beat Indian Creek 41-7.
2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (5-0) beat Taylor 60-6.
3, Cincinnati Wyoming (5-0) beat Finneytown 63-7.
4, Bloom-Carroll (5-0) beat Fairfield Union 36-7.
5, Cincinnati McNicholas (5-0) beat Kettering Alter 28-7.
6, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-0) beat New Richmond 49-41.
7, Bellevue (5-0) beat Sandusky 38-7.
8, Canal Fulton Northwest (5-0) beat Fairless 17-12.
9, Waverly (5-0) beat Minford 42-6.
10, Kenton (3-2) lost to Wapakoneta 21-20.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (5-0) beat Solon 27-7.
2, Ironton (5-0) beat Chesapeake 58-10.
3, Canfield S. Range (5-0) beat Struthers 40-6.
4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-0) beat Arlington 21-14.
5, West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0) beat Claymont 62-8.
6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-0) beat Cincinnati College 62-24.
7, Bellaire (4-1) lost to Cambridge 31-20.
8, Wheelersburg (4-1) beat Lucasville Valley 63-14.
9, Baltimore Liberty Union (4-1) lost to Columbus Academy 41-15.
10, Brookville (4-1) lost to Bellbrook 42-21.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (5-0) beat Delphos St. John’s 57-13.
2, Beverly Fort Frye (5-0) beat Wellston 28-6.
3, Mechanicsburg (5-0) beat Milford Center Fairbanks 62-14.
4, New Middletown Springfield (5-0) beat Waterloo 56-6.
5, Mogadore (3-1) lost to Garfield 28-21.
6, Frankfort Adena (5-0) beat Chillicothe Huntington 51-8.
7, Archbold (5-0) beat Swanton 45-7.
8, Wickliffe (5-0) beat Independence 41-2.
9, North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-0) beat New Washington Buckeye Central 56-8.
10, Centerburg (5-0) beat Cardington-Lincoln 35-6.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0) beat Minster 28-0.
2, Lucas (4-1) lost to Shelby 37-7.
3, Ft. Loramie (5-0) beat Twin Valley South 64-0.
4, New Madison Tri-Village (5-0) beat Mississinawa Valley 58-0.
5, Glouster Trimble (5-0) beat Waterford 14-0.
6, Arlington (4-1) lost to Findlay Liberty-Benton 21-14.
7, Lima Central Catholic (4-1) beat Leipsic 51-0.
8, Warren John F. Kennedy (4-1) beat Gilmour Academy 40-19.
9, Malvern (5-0) beat Tuscarawas Central Catholic 28-0.
10, Dalton (4-1) beat Rittman 28-13.
