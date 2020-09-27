Nola, Phillies to face Fleming, Rays

Philadelphia Phillies (28-31, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (39-20, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Philadelphia: Aaron Nola (5-4, 3.06 ERA) Tampa Bay: Josh Fleming (4-0, 3.42 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Philadelphia will square off on Sunday.

The Rays are 19-9 in home games. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 80 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 14 homers.

The Phillies are 9-18 on the road. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .339 is fourth in the league. Alec Bohm leads the team with an OBP of .403.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs and has 37 RBIs.

Didi Gregorius leads the Phillies with 59 hits and has 38 RBIs.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.