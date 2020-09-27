Gray expected to start for the Reds against Twins

Cincinnati Reds (30-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-23, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Sonny Gray (5-3, 3.73 ERA) Minnesota: Rich Hill (2-2, 3.27 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Cincinnati will face off on Sunday.

The Twins are 24-6 in home games. Minnesota has hit 91 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 16, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Reds have gone 14-16 away from home. Cincinnati has hit 90 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Eugenio Suarez leads them with 15, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 56 hits and has 33 RBIs.

Suarez leads the Reds with 36 RBIs and is batting .197.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Byron Buxton: (concussion), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

