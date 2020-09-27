Eight empty rail cars derail in Cincinnati, 3 land in creek

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — CSX Transportation says it’s trying to find out what caused eight empty rail cars to derail in Ohio, sending three of them into a creek.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the derailment in Cincinnati occurred at about 8 p.m. Friday. CSX spokeswoman Cindy Schild said in an email that three of the cars ended up in Mill Creek and another three landed on the banks of the creek.

Schild said CSX expected to retrieve all the rail cars Sunday afternoon. She said “there were no releases to the environment as the cars were empty.”

“We continue to work with the OH EPA on the recovery and appreciate the swift response by the local responders,” Schild said. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

