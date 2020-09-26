Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beaver Area 29, Seton-LaSalle 20

Bedford 28, Westmont Hilltop 0

Bethlehem Catholic 42, Bangor 7

Bloomsburg 27, Mount Carmel 6

Erie 35, Butler 25

Fort Leboeuf 48, Girard 14

Grove City 42, Sharon 17

Hickory 45, Slippery Rock 0

Mahanoy Area 48, Minersville 12

Mercyhurst Prep 35, Fairview 28

Oil City 28, Conneaut Area 13

Otto-Eldred 40, Port Allegany 30

Penn Hills 31, Kiski Area 13

Perry Traditional Academy 38, Carrick 0

Pottsville 48, Lehighton 0

Steelton-Highspire 43, Upper Dauphin 6

Warren 35, Franklin 12

Warwick 41, Conestoga Valley 0

Western Beaver 14, Ligonier Valley 3

Williams Valley 35, Pottsville Nativity 34

Wilson 33, Pen Argyl 26

Wyomissing 49, Fleetwood 9

York County Tech 14, Hanover 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hun, N.J. vs. Wyoming Seminary, ccd.

Sheffield vs. Redbank Valley, ccd.

