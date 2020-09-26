Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Beaver Area 29, Seton-LaSalle 20
Bedford 28, Westmont Hilltop 0
Bethlehem Catholic 42, Bangor 7
Bloomsburg 27, Mount Carmel 6
Erie 35, Butler 25
Fort Leboeuf 48, Girard 14
Grove City 42, Sharon 17
Hickory 45, Slippery Rock 0
Mahanoy Area 48, Minersville 12
Mercyhurst Prep 35, Fairview 28
Oil City 28, Conneaut Area 13
Otto-Eldred 40, Port Allegany 30
Penn Hills 31, Kiski Area 13
Perry Traditional Academy 38, Carrick 0
Pottsville 48, Lehighton 0
Steelton-Highspire 43, Upper Dauphin 6
Warren 35, Franklin 12
Warwick 41, Conestoga Valley 0
Western Beaver 14, Ligonier Valley 3
Williams Valley 35, Pottsville Nativity 34
Wilson 33, Pen Argyl 26
Wyomissing 49, Fleetwood 9
York County Tech 14, Hanover 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hun, N.J. vs. Wyoming Seminary, ccd.
Sheffield vs. Redbank Valley, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/