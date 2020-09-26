Rublev beats Ruud to reach Hamburg final

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Andrey Rublev continued his winning buildup to the French Open on Saturday as he beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2 to reach the Hamburg Open final.

The Russian hit four aces on his way to winning in 1 hour, 23 minutes against Ruud, who has the most clay-court wins of anyone on the ATP tour this season with 15.

Rublev advanced to his third career clay final and seventh overall. Now 24-6 in tour matches this season, he equaled his achievement of reaching the final in Hamburg last year when he lost in three sets to Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Cristian Garin in the other semifinal later Saturday.

