Rublev beats Ruud to reach Hamburg final

Sports
Associated Press15

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Andrey Rublev continued his winning buildup to the French Open on Saturday as he beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2 to reach the Hamburg Open final.

The Russian hit four aces on his way to winning in 1 hour, 23 minutes against Ruud, who has the most clay-court wins of anyone on the ATP tour this season with 15.

Rublev advanced to his third career clay final and seventh overall. Now 24-6 in tour matches this season, he equaled his achievement of reaching the final in Hamburg last year when he lost in three sets to Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Cristian Garin in the other semifinal later Saturday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Matchup of unbeatens in Buffalo, of all places

Associated Press

Morbidelli takes 1st MotoGP pole at Catalonia

Associated Press

F1: Hamilton takes pole in dramatic Russian qualifying

Associated Press