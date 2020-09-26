Morbidelli takes 1st MotoGP pole at Catalonia

Sports
Associated Press17

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Franco Morbidelli topped qualifying at the Catalonia Grand Prix to claim his first MotoGP pole position on Saturday.

The Italian steered his Yahama through the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit for a flying lap of 1 minute, 38.798 seconds.

Teammate Fabio Quartararo will start from second, followed by Valentino Rossi, Jack Miller and Maverick Viñales.

Points leader Andrea Dovizioso struggled and will start Sunday from 17th.

With defending champion Marc Márquez injured, this year’s title race is wide open. After seven races, Dovizioso leads Quartararo and Viñales by one point.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Matchup of unbeatens in Buffalo, of all places

Associated Press

Rublev beats Ruud to reach Hamburg final

Associated Press

F1: Hamilton takes pole in dramatic Russian qualifying

Associated Press