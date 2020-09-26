Fink’s Friday Night Blitz – Week 5 Edition

It’s the second to last week of the regular season and we had some great games around the area.

The big one heading into the night was Tri-Valley hosting Sheridan. The Generals roll to a 33-0 win.

Sheridan junior running back Jason Munyan rushed for 311 yards and scored four touchdowns.

With the win, Sheridan has won at least a share of the MVL Big School division title. A win over River View next week will make Sheridan outright MVL Champs.

Sheridan improves to 5-0 while Tri-Valley falls to 4-1.

Meadowbrook took down Morgan, 54-0. With the win the Colts have won the MVL Small School Division title and will try for a 6-0 record next week at West Muskingum.

Zanesville was taking on then undefeated Heath. The Blue Devils didn’t back down and shut out Heath, winning 27-0.

Zanesville moves to 2-3 on the season and will host Licking Valley to close out the regular season.

Other MVL scores:

John Glenn defeats Philo on the road, 28-24.

River View beats Maysville, 23-21.

New Lexington wins over Perry County rival Crooksville, 28-0.

Coshocton takes down West Muskingum, 36-16.