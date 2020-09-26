Fink’s Friday Night Blitz – Week 5 Edition

Local Sports
Ian Kress

It’s the second to last week of the regular season and we had some great games around the area.

The big one heading into the night was Tri-Valley hosting Sheridan. The Generals roll to a 33-0 win.

Sheridan junior running back Jason Munyan rushed for 311 yards and scored four touchdowns.

With the win, Sheridan has won at least a share of the MVL Big School division title. A win over River View next week will make Sheridan outright MVL Champs.

Sheridan improves to 5-0 while Tri-Valley falls to 4-1.

Meadowbrook took down Morgan, 54-0. With the win the Colts have won the MVL Small School Division title and will try for a 6-0 record next week at West Muskingum.

Zanesville was taking on then undefeated Heath. The Blue Devils didn’t back down and shut out Heath, winning 27-0.

Zanesville moves to 2-3 on the season and will host Licking Valley to close out the regular season.

Other MVL scores:

John Glenn defeats Philo on the road, 28-24.

River View beats Maysville, 23-21.

New Lexington wins over Perry County rival Crooksville, 28-0.

Coshocton takes down West Muskingum, 36-16.

Avatar
Ian Kress

