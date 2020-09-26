Curtiss expected to start for the Rays against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (28-30, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (38-20, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (4-1, 2.67 ERA) Tampa Bay: John Curtiss (3-0, 1.85 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies head to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The Rays are 18-9 in home games. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Brandon Lowe with a mark of .361.

The Phillies are 9-17 on the road. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .339, good for third in the National League. Alec Bohm leads the team with a mark of .404.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .567.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 24 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.