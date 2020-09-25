White Sox take 5-game slide into matchup with Cubs

Chicago Cubs (32-25, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (34-23, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Yu Darvish (7-3, 2.22 ERA) Chicago: Dylan Cease (5-3, 3.52 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The White Sox are 17-10 on their home turf. The Chicago offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the majors. Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .338.

The Cubs are 13-11 on the road. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.89. Yu Darvish leads the team with a 2.22 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 home runs and is batting .325.

Anthony Rizzo ranks second on the Cubs with 11 home runs home runs and is slugging .419.

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Eloy Jimenez: (foot), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Rowan Wick: (oblique), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Ian Happ: (ankle), Ildemaro Vargas: (hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.