The Malouf Foundation Holds Golf Outing at The Virtues Golf Club

NASHPORT, OH – The Malouf Foundation held a golf outing at The Virtues Golf Club.

The Malouf Foundation is the non profit arm of Malouf Companies. The foundation works to fight child exploitation.

“So today we are out raising funds in relation to that cause. We’re working with some advocacy groups in Muskingum County to bring awareness and to hire a position that will empower children that have gone through a trauma or abuse to help on their healing journey,” Director of Operations Aniko Mahan said.

The funds raised from today’s event will go towards the position that will bring agencies together to help children who have been exploited.

“The position will be a director of a wellness center here in the community. It’s bringing together children advocates and law enforcement agencies to be able to better serve any child that has gone through a trauma. Whether it be abuse or exploitation, domestic violence in the home, anything like that. This person will help bring the agencies together to support the children. Getting them you know therapy, any type of healing that they would need after that incident.”

18 teams turned out for the event. Malouf Companies sponsored prizes such as sheet sets, high end pillows, and weighted blankets.

If you’re interested in learning more about The Malouf Foundation you can visit their website at www.malouffoundation.org .