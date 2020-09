In its first season back in the Muskingum Valley League, the River View girls soccer team has run the table.

A 10-0 win over Maysville Thursday night guaranteed River View at least a share of the MVL title. The Black Bears are 11-0-1 on the season, which includes 8-0-0 in league play.

Right behind River View in the standings is Tri-Valley. The Scotties took down West Muskingum Thursday 4-0. Improving to 7-4-0 this season, 5-1-0 in league play.