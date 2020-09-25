Recovery-focused group delivers Covid-protecting gifts

ZANESVILLE – The group is known as WAR which stands for We are Recovery. It is affiliated with Muskingum Behavioral Health and President John Adams describes the unique item that is being dropped off.

“Today, we’re passing out recovery is beautiful masks to different agencies to promote safety during this time with one on one meetings,” Adams said.

The masks are being given to local impatient and outpatient centers as well as mental health facilities. Adams hopes the gift can be of aid because WAR feels the Covid-19 pandemic presents more challenges and further compromises people’s mental health.

“I think with the pandemic its created some separation between groups of people and facilities for health as far as mental and behavioral health and we’re just trying to promote some fun and sobriety and kind of getting back together however that looks whether Zoom or maybe meetings,” Adams said.

WAR also sells clothing and merchandise and the money collected goes to finance future fundraisers. More information is available on Muskingum Behavioral Health’s website.