Newton Township Fire Department’s Chicken Barbeque Fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Newton Township Fire Department will be holding their Chicken Barbecue Fundraiser this Sunday.

The drive through only service will start at 11 AM and run until they sell out. Chief Craig Knox explains how the process will work.

“The chicken barbecue is this Sunday, starts at 11 AM and it’s a drive through service only. We’re going to ask everyone to enter at the west entrance of the building. There will be people directing them through a line. They’ll come to a station where they’re going to order the number of meals that they want. They’ll get tickets that they’ll take to the next station, turn those tickets in to get their meals.”

The meal will include half a chicken, French fries, coleslaw, and a dinner roll with options to add on homemade noodles or deserts. This annual fundraiser is a big financial help to the department.

“The Fire Fighters Association is the one that holds the fundraiser and then they support the operations of the fire department to help purchase additional equipment or things that the operating budget may not be able to quite afford. Just like all fundraisers you know we’re a township based fire department and we try not to burden the tax payers anymore than we have to to be able to support the operations of the fire department. So fundraisers like this greatly help to reduce the tax base that we end up having to ask for of the tax payers.”

Chief Knox says they have been doing this fundraiser for years and have always had good reviews. He also encourages the community to get out and support their local fire departments.