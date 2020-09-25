PREP FOOTBALL=

Aliquippa 73, Quaker Valley 0

Allderdice 12, University Prep 6

Altoona 28, Cumberland Valley 14

Apollo-Ridge 56, Burrell 8

Armstrong 34, Knoch 7

Athens 21, Wyalusing 14

Beaver Falls 54, Ellwood City 26

Bellwood-Antis 47, Glendale 0

Bermudian Springs 45, Fairfield 7

Big Spring 20, James Buchanan 6

Bishop Canevin 14, Greensburg Central Catholic 12

Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Somerset 14

Blackhawk 38, Ambridge 7

Boiling Springs 51, Susquenita 13

Brookville 44, Karns City 0

California 49, Mapletown 18

Cambria Heights 21, Penn Cambria 0

Cambridge Springs 42, Saegertown 14

Camp Hill 35, Line Mountain 28

Carmichaels 41, Bentworth 16

Cedar Cliff 35, Berks Catholic 34, 2OT

Cedar Crest 27, Lancaster McCaskey 11

Central Cambria 42, Greater Johnstown 14

Central Columbia 42, Midd-West 20

Central Dauphin 62, Chambersburg 10

Central Martinsburg 40, Philipsburg-Osceola 14

Central Valley 49, New Castle 21

Central York 51, Dover 0

Charleroi 7, Waynesburg Central 6

Chestnut Ridge 48, Forest Hills 16

Clairton 66, Riverview 0

Cocalico 35, Manheim Central 19

Columbia 44, Pequea Valley 23

Conrad Weiser 31, Twin Valley 6

Corry 13, North East 10

Coudersport 45, Cameron County 0

Crestwood 49, Nanticoke Area 7

Dallas 34, Wilkes-Barre Area 13

Dallastown Area 30, Northeastern 27

Daniel Boone 21, Muhlenberg 7

Danville 35, Lewisburg 14

Delone 27, Littlestown 7

ELCO 40, Annville-Cleona 10

Eisenhower 56, Seneca 6

Ephrata 21, Garden Spot 10

Erie McDowell 24, Erie Cathedral Prep 10

Exeter 27, Central Dauphin East 7

Farrell 47, Greenville 7

Franklin Regional 14, Bethel Park 0

Freeport 34, Derry 14

Gettysburg 36, Susquehannock 10

Greencastle Antrim 20, Susquehanna Township 13

Hampton 28, Highlands 21

Harbor Creek 34, General McLane 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 33, Mifflin County 0

Hazleton Area 34, Tunkhannock 7

Hempfield 40, Penn Manor 7

Hershey 10, Red Land 7

Indiana 56, Greensburg Salem 28

Iroquois 35, Union City 28

Jeannette 45, Imani Christian Academy 0

Jefferson-Morgan 22, Monessen 14

Jersey Shore 55, Central Mountain 7

Jim Thorpe 16, Pine Grove 9

Keystone 28, Brockway 0

Lake-Lehman 42, Hanover Area 6

Lakeland 0, Carbondale 0

Laurel 41, Elwood City Riverside 13

Loyalsock 55, Hughesville 18

Maplewood 30, Lakeview 22

Marian Catholic 24, Shenandoah Valley 7

McGuffey 42, Frazier 0

McKeesport 10, Trinity 7

Meadville 62, Titusville 7

Mechanicsburg 28, West Perry 14

Middletown 54, Juniata 19

Montour 19, Keystone Oaks 7

Moon 35, Fox Chapel 13

Mount Pleasant 13, Southmoreland 10

Muncy 56, Columbia-Montour 24

Nazareth Area 33, Allentown Central Catholic 20

Neshannock 54, Freedom Area 20

New Brighton 27, Mohawk 14

Newport 21, Camp Hill Trinity 17

North Allegheny 35, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 21

North Schuylkill 20, Blue Mountain 14, OT

North Star 34, Meyersdale 17

Northern Bedford 56, Moshannon Valley 7

Northern Cambria 27, United 14

Northern York 37, East Pennsboro 7

Northwest Area 42, Bucktail 6

Northwestern 20, Cochranton 0

Notre Dame-Green Pond 51, Salisbury 22

Octorara 39, Northern Lebanon 6

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 35, Fort Cherry 13

Owen J Roberts 37, Boyertown 7

Palisades 35, Northern Lehigh 27

Palmerton 56, Catasauqua 14

Penn-Trafford 56, Shaler 0

Pennington, N.J. 28, Bristol 6

Penns Manor 23, Purchase Line 8

Peters Township 17, South Fayette 3

Pittsburgh North Catholic 35, East Allegheny 14

Plum 49, Mars 21

Portage Area 27, Conemaugh Valley 6

Red Lion 43, South Western 21

Reynolds 75, Kennedy Catholic 14

Richland 42, Bishop McCort 7

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 45, Bradford 14

Ringgold 42, Albert Gallatin 6

Rochester 29, Burgettstown 7

Saltsburg 32, Blairsville 6

Sayre Area 35, Cowanesque Valley 14

Schuylkill Haven 30, Panther Valley 6

Schuylkill Valley 30, Kutztown 17

Seneca Valley 35, Norwin 3

Shamokin 16, Selinsgrove 0

Shenango 68, Cornell 14

Shikellamy 14, Milton 0

Smethport 39, Elk County Catholic 6

Solanco 29, Elizabethtown 22

South Allegheny 41, Yough 9

South Park 41, Brownsville 6

South Williamsport 33, Montgomery 13

Southern Columbia 67, Warrior Run 0

Spring-Ford 27, Perkiomen Valley 13

Springdale 45, Leechburg 19

Steel Valley 14, Brentwood 12

Tamaqua 51, Riverside 20

Thomas Jefferson 42, Belle Vernon 21

Troy 34, North Penn-Mansfield 21

Tussey Mountain 27, Williamsburg 0

Tyrone 51, Huntingdon 14

Union Area 34, Northgate 14

Union/AC Valley(FB) 45, Curwensville 0

Valley 34, Deer Lakes 0

Washington 45, Chartiers-Houston 14

Waynesboro 22, Shippensburg 20

West Lawn Wilson 31, Manheim Township 28

West Middlesex 35, Mercer 7

West Mifflin 27, Laurel Highlands 20

West Shamokin 48, Bishop Carroll 7

Westinghouse 20, Brashear 0

Williamsport 26, Berwick 7

Wilmington 42, Sharpsville 0

Windber 53, Shade 7

Woodland Hills 34, North Hills 7

Wyoming Area 55, Holy Redeemer 20

Wyoming Valley West 26, Pittston Area 24

York 21, Spring Grove 7

York Catholic 21, Biglerville 6

