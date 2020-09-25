PREP FOOTBALL=
Aliquippa 73, Quaker Valley 0
Allderdice 12, University Prep 6
Altoona 28, Cumberland Valley 14
Apollo-Ridge 56, Burrell 8
Armstrong 34, Knoch 7
Athens 21, Wyalusing 14
Beaver Falls 54, Ellwood City 26
Bellwood-Antis 47, Glendale 0
Bermudian Springs 45, Fairfield 7
Big Spring 20, James Buchanan 6
Bishop Canevin 14, Greensburg Central Catholic 12
Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Somerset 14
Blackhawk 38, Ambridge 7
Boiling Springs 51, Susquenita 13
Brookville 44, Karns City 0
California 49, Mapletown 18
Cambria Heights 21, Penn Cambria 0
Cambridge Springs 42, Saegertown 14
Camp Hill 35, Line Mountain 28
Carmichaels 41, Bentworth 16
Cedar Cliff 35, Berks Catholic 34, 2OT
Cedar Crest 27, Lancaster McCaskey 11
Central Cambria 42, Greater Johnstown 14
Central Columbia 42, Midd-West 20
Central Dauphin 62, Chambersburg 10
Central Martinsburg 40, Philipsburg-Osceola 14
Central Valley 49, New Castle 21
Central York 51, Dover 0
Charleroi 7, Waynesburg Central 6
Chestnut Ridge 48, Forest Hills 16
Clairton 66, Riverview 0
Cocalico 35, Manheim Central 19
Columbia 44, Pequea Valley 23
Conrad Weiser 31, Twin Valley 6
Corry 13, North East 10
Coudersport 45, Cameron County 0
Crestwood 49, Nanticoke Area 7
Dallas 34, Wilkes-Barre Area 13
Dallastown Area 30, Northeastern 27
Daniel Boone 21, Muhlenberg 7
Danville 35, Lewisburg 14
Delone 27, Littlestown 7
ELCO 40, Annville-Cleona 10
Eisenhower 56, Seneca 6
Ephrata 21, Garden Spot 10
Erie McDowell 24, Erie Cathedral Prep 10
Exeter 27, Central Dauphin East 7
Farrell 47, Greenville 7
Franklin Regional 14, Bethel Park 0
Freeport 34, Derry 14
Gettysburg 36, Susquehannock 10
Greencastle Antrim 20, Susquehanna Township 13
Hampton 28, Highlands 21
Harbor Creek 34, General McLane 7
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 33, Mifflin County 0
Hazleton Area 34, Tunkhannock 7
Hempfield 40, Penn Manor 7
Hershey 10, Red Land 7
Indiana 56, Greensburg Salem 28
Iroquois 35, Union City 28
Jeannette 45, Imani Christian Academy 0
Jefferson-Morgan 22, Monessen 14
Jersey Shore 55, Central Mountain 7
Jim Thorpe 16, Pine Grove 9
Keystone 28, Brockway 0
Lake-Lehman 42, Hanover Area 6
Lakeland 0, Carbondale 0
Laurel 41, Elwood City Riverside 13
Loyalsock 55, Hughesville 18
Maplewood 30, Lakeview 22
Marian Catholic 24, Shenandoah Valley 7
McGuffey 42, Frazier 0
McKeesport 10, Trinity 7
Meadville 62, Titusville 7
Mechanicsburg 28, West Perry 14
Middletown 54, Juniata 19
Montour 19, Keystone Oaks 7
Moon 35, Fox Chapel 13
Mount Pleasant 13, Southmoreland 10
Muncy 56, Columbia-Montour 24
Nazareth Area 33, Allentown Central Catholic 20
Neshannock 54, Freedom Area 20
New Brighton 27, Mohawk 14
Newport 21, Camp Hill Trinity 17
North Allegheny 35, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 21
North Schuylkill 20, Blue Mountain 14, OT
North Star 34, Meyersdale 17
Northern Bedford 56, Moshannon Valley 7
Northern Cambria 27, United 14
Northern York 37, East Pennsboro 7
Northwest Area 42, Bucktail 6
Northwestern 20, Cochranton 0
Notre Dame-Green Pond 51, Salisbury 22
Octorara 39, Northern Lebanon 6
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 35, Fort Cherry 13
Owen J Roberts 37, Boyertown 7
Palisades 35, Northern Lehigh 27
Palmerton 56, Catasauqua 14
Penn-Trafford 56, Shaler 0
Pennington, N.J. 28, Bristol 6
Penns Manor 23, Purchase Line 8
Peters Township 17, South Fayette 3
Pittsburgh North Catholic 35, East Allegheny 14
Plum 49, Mars 21
Portage Area 27, Conemaugh Valley 6
Red Lion 43, South Western 21
Reynolds 75, Kennedy Catholic 14
Richland 42, Bishop McCort 7
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 45, Bradford 14
Ringgold 42, Albert Gallatin 6
Rochester 29, Burgettstown 7
Saltsburg 32, Blairsville 6
Sayre Area 35, Cowanesque Valley 14
Schuylkill Haven 30, Panther Valley 6
Schuylkill Valley 30, Kutztown 17
Seneca Valley 35, Norwin 3
Shamokin 16, Selinsgrove 0
Shenango 68, Cornell 14
Shikellamy 14, Milton 0
Smethport 39, Elk County Catholic 6
Solanco 29, Elizabethtown 22
South Allegheny 41, Yough 9
South Park 41, Brownsville 6
South Williamsport 33, Montgomery 13
Southern Columbia 67, Warrior Run 0
Spring-Ford 27, Perkiomen Valley 13
Springdale 45, Leechburg 19
Steel Valley 14, Brentwood 12
Tamaqua 51, Riverside 20
Thomas Jefferson 42, Belle Vernon 21
Troy 34, North Penn-Mansfield 21
Tussey Mountain 27, Williamsburg 0
Tyrone 51, Huntingdon 14
Union Area 34, Northgate 14
Union/AC Valley(FB) 45, Curwensville 0
Valley 34, Deer Lakes 0
Washington 45, Chartiers-Houston 14
Waynesboro 22, Shippensburg 20
West Lawn Wilson 31, Manheim Township 28
West Middlesex 35, Mercer 7
West Mifflin 27, Laurel Highlands 20
West Shamokin 48, Bishop Carroll 7
Westinghouse 20, Brashear 0
Williamsport 26, Berwick 7
Wilmington 42, Sharpsville 0
Windber 53, Shade 7
Woodland Hills 34, North Hills 7
Wyoming Area 55, Holy Redeemer 20
Wyoming Valley West 26, Pittston Area 24
York 21, Spring Grove 7
York Catholic 21, Biglerville 6
