Authorities identify driver killed by falling highway sign

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a driver killed on a Cleveland highway when a large metal sign fell on his pickup truck.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 480 at the State Road exit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a dump truck struck the base of a sign, which rose above three lanes of traffic. The impact caused the sign to fall on the pickup driven by Daniel Ripepi, 62, of Independence, who was traveling in a middle lane.

Ripepi, the vice president of a funeral home, was alone in his vehicle at the time.

The cause of the initial accident remains under investigation. Authorities have not identified the dump truck driver or said if that person was injured in the crash.