Animal Shelter Society introduces featured pet of the week

ZANESVILLE – This week’s pet is a 4-year-old pit mix named Coco. He has been in the shelter since the end of June and would make a great addition to your family.

“Coco is so sweet. He does have some energy so a family or even a single person who would like to take him walking or running everyday, getting him lots of exercise; but he will get along well with all members of your family human and canine,” Shelter Board of Directors’ Stephanie Hill said.

Due to Covid-19, anyone who would like to adopt Coco or any other pet is asked to go to the Animal Shelter Society’s website and set up a meet and greet with their potentially new friend. The Shelter is also starting a new program that you can donate to.

“We do have our dollar a day program that just kicked off. Again, if you go to our website, on the home page there’s a link to that. It’s basically where you can sign up to have thirty dollars a month donated to the shelter directly; a dollar a day, and most of us spend more than that on a cup of coffee or a candy bar everyday so just that one dollar can help us out a lot,” Hill said.

If you are interested in contributing to the program or would like to set up a meet and greet with an animal, you can visit https://www.animalsheltersociety.org/.