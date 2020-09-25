FRIDAY 9/25:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 78°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Mild. Low 55°

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 80°

DISCUSSION:

A partly cloudy and warm end to the work week across SE Ohio. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s this afternoon.

It will be a partly cloudy and warm evening for Friday Night Football. Game time temperatures will be in the lower 70s, and will drop into the lower 60s by the end of the 4th quarter.

Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 50s, under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s this weekend, under partly cloudy skies. We will remain dry for most of the weekend, but a stray rain chance will be with us late on Sunday.

More rain will be on the way as we enter the new work week. Scattered showers, along with an isolated storm chance will be with us on Monday. More rain will be on the way Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region.

Temperatures will be much cooler as the cold front moves through the region. Highs will go from the upper 70s on Monday, to the mid 60s on Tuesday. Cooler air will continue to filter in for the middle and end of next week, with highs in the lower 60s by Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

