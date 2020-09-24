WHIZ Radio week five football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – WHIZ Radio will have three live broadcasts Friday night for high school football fans.

On Z92 Radio you can listen to the MVL Big School Division Game of the Week. The division title is on the line as (4-0) Sheridan takes on (4-0) Tri-Valley at Jack Anderson Stadium. Join David Kinder and Andrew Allison for the call Friday night at 7.

The MVL Small School Division Game of the Week features (4-0) Meadowbrook at (1-3) Morgan. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins have the play-by-play.

Then on AM1240 Radio you can catch (1-3) Zanesville football. The Blue Devils are back home to take on (4-0) Heath. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young will be on the call.

All those games kickoff Friday night at 7 and all three games stream on whiznews.com.