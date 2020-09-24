Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Firestone 19, Akr. North 7
Bishop Ready 42, Whitehall-Yearling 17
Cin. Clark Montessori 50, Cin. Riverview East 8
Cols. Africentric 18, Cols. Briggs 12
Cols. Eastmoor 25, Cols. Walnut Ridge 19, OT
Day. Dunbar 60, Day. Meadowdale 0
Jeromesville Hillsdale 25, Apple Creek Waynedale 17
Rocky River 40, Parma Normandy 0
St. Clairsville 41, Wintersville Indian Creek 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
