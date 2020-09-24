Crash sends highway sign falling onto pickup; 1 person dead

CLEVELAND (AP) — A dump truck struck the base of a sign on a Cleveland highway during the morning commute Thursday, causing the sign to fall on a passing pickup truck and killing one person in the pickup, authorities said,

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 480 at the State Road exit.

The metal sign, which rises above three lanes of traffic, appeared to land on the hood of the pickup, which was traveling in a middle lane. It wasn’t immediately known if the person killed in the pickup was the driver or a passenger, or if the dump truck driver was injured.

The cause of the initial accident remains under investigation.

The name of the person killed has not been released.