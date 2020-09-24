Command Center reports five new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Thursday that five Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 403 is a 75-year-old woman connected to case 397. Case 407 is a 16-year-old girl connected to case 392. These cases are recovering at home.

Case 404 is a 76-year-old woman. Case 406 is a 71-year-old woman. These cases are recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Case 405 is a 68-year-old man who is hospitalized and not connected to previous cases.

Safety Message from Jack Butterfield, MD (Safety Officer)

Ohio Public Health Advisory System

Good news! As of 9/24/2020, Muskingum County has been downgraded from Level 2 “Orange” to Level 1 “Yellow.” Thank you Muskingum County for doing your part in helping to control the spread of COVID-19!

Continue to do the following:  Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic.  Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members.  Wear face coverings in public, especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain.  Avoid traveling to high-risk areas  Follow good hygiene standards, including: wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use hand sanitizer frequently; avoid touching your face; cover coughs or sneezes (into a tissue or elbow).

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 396 Confirmed Cases • 11 Probable Cases • 407 Total Cases • 42 Active Cases • 5 Current Hospitalization/46 Total Hospitalizations • 2 Deaths