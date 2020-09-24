THURSDAY 9/24:

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Warm. High 78°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Low 53°

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 79°

DISCUSSION:

Mostly cloudy skies this morning, with begin to give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon across the region. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies will be with us during the overnight, along with mild temperatures. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s.

Warmer air continues to stick with us as we end the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will be near 80 on Friday, and they look to be in the lower 80s this weekend.

Rain chances will begin to return as we head into the start of next week. A stray shower will be possible on Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible on Monday, and then they look to be likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. With the rain, cooler air will begin to move in. Highs will go from the lower 80s on Sunday, to the lower 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

