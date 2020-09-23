West M and River View soccer each score one goal to win; John Glenn volleyball wins in three straight sets; New Lex volleyball wins three straight sets to win in five

It was a busy Tuesday night for soccer and volleyball around the area. The top teams in MVL boys and girls soccer were in action.

The West Muskingum boys soccer team was at home against Tri-Valley. An early goal from Luke Pattison put the Tornadoes up 1-0 and it stayed that way until the end. This is seventh time, on the season, the Tornadoes have shutout their opponent.

With the win, West Muskingum improves to 8-0-1 on the season and grows its lead in the MVL standings.

The River View girls soccer team, also in first place, was on the road at John Glenn. At halftime the game was scoreless.

Two minutes into the second half, Cadie Guilliams sends it into the back of the net for the first and only goal of the game. River View wins 1-0.

In Volleyball, John Glenn was home against West Muskingum. The Muskies, too much for the Tornadoes, win in three sets. 25-7, 25-9, 25-13.

Abigail Walker led John Glenn with 10 kills and 5 aces. Elle McLoughlin had a team high 13 assists and Layni Gillespie led John Glenn with 10 digs.

It was a battle of the Panthers in South Zanesville. Maysville hosting New Lex.

Maysville took the first two sets (25-13, 25-19). However in volleyball it takes three sets to win.

New Lex came storming back, winning three straight sets (25-17, 25-22, 15-4), to pull off an incredible win over Maysville.