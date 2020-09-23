Thursday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Thursday, Sept. 24
|NFL
Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m.
|MLB
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto, at Buffalo, N.Y., 6:37 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
|NBA
|At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.
|NHL
No games scheduled.
|MLS
No matches scheduled.
|WNBA
|At Bradenton, Fla.
Seattle vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 9:30 p.m.
