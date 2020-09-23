Thursday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT
Thursday, Sept. 24
NFL

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m.

MLB

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto, at Buffalo, N.Y., 6:37 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

NBA
At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.

NHL

No games scheduled.

MLS

No matches scheduled.

WNBA
At Bradenton, Fla.

Seattle vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 9:30 p.m.

