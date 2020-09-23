Ribbon – Cutting Ceremony welcomes new dermatology center to community

ZANESVILLE – The new Dermatology of Southeastern Ohio Office is located at 817 Forest Avenue in Zanesville. This office is next door to the dermatology practice’s previous location. The new building offers additional space for consultation and treatments for all patients’ skin care needs. Chamber of Commerce President Dana Matz says this is a big addition to the chamber.

“We’re very fortunate in our community to have the broad medical services that are provided. This is Dermatology of Southeastern Ohio; it serves the region. So, its beneficial to the citizens not only in Zanesville – Muskingum County but the region in turn while they are here they can also go out shopping, go out to eat; so it benefits our businesses in the area as well,” Matz said.

Dermatology of Southeastern Ohio is one one of nine Ohio practices that is owned by Qualderm Partners. One of the office’s features is that is provides skin cancer care by using a tissue-sparing method known as Mohs surgery. Patients will no longer have to travel as far as Columbus to receive this care.

“We have three Mohs surgeons – Dr. Brian Burnett, Peter Saline, (and) Angela Casey who are board – certified Mohs surgeons in our center for surgical dermatology Westerville office and they actually rotate here to the Zanesville community once or twice a week to provide that surgical care instead of having our patients travel elsewhere,” VP of Qualderm Partners of Ohio Brooke Lyons said.

Dermatology of Southeastern Ohio is now accepting new patients at the newly opened center.