Pair freed after questioning in Tour de France doping probe

LE PECQ, France (AP) — Two people questioned in a Tour de France doping probe around the team of former runner-up Nairo Quintana have been released without charge, a French prosecutor said Wednesday.

Police released the pair, a doctor and a physiotherapist, on Tuesday night, Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens said in a statement. Police took them in for questioning on Monday.

The prosecutor said the investigation itself remains open.

Colombian rider Quintana, runner-up in 2013 and 2015 but 17th this year, has denied any wrongdoing.

