Newark Theft Case

The Licking County Crime Stoppers if offering an up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a theft in Newark.

Newark Police report that during the overnight hours of Monday, August 31 suspects stole a security camera from a home in the 100 block of North 9th Street.

One of the suspects was wearing a mask, a New York Yankees baseball cap and a t-shirt with a large “P” on it. The suspect also has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.