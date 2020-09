There are more water problems in the Village of Philo.

Department Supervisor Bob Pletcher says more customers may lose water service and its connected to yesterday’s water value issue.

Pletcher say the following areas will likely lose service today (Wednesday):

Spring Street from 5th to Clark, Clark Street from Spring to Fattler Ridge Road, and Harris Street. Once repairs are made a boil advisory is in effect for those areas until further notice.