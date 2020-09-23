Fire at Dresden Rd. Home

An early morning fire broke out Wednesday morning on Dresden Road in Zanesville.

The Falls Township Fire Department responded to the initial call at the two story structure at 5315 Dresden Road.

The call came in just before 4AM. The home was evacuated and American Electric Power was called to turn off power to the residence.

Fire Officials said three adults lived in the home with a dog and two cats.

Other fire crews on the scene included Zanesville Fire Department, Dresden Fire Department and Washington Township.

We’ll bring you more as it becomes available.

