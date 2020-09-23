Command Center reports two new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio--The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Wednesday that two residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 400 is a 4-year-old girl connected to case 387. This is a probable case recovering at home.

Case 401 is a 70-year-old man. Case 402 is a 72-year-old man. These cases are recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 381 Confirmed Cases • 11 Probable Cases • 402 Total Cases • 37 Active Cases • 5 Current Hospitalization/45 Total Hospitalizations • 2 Deaths