Columbia Gas donates to two local organizations

ZANESVILLE – Both Christ’s Table and the Salvation Army are accepting $1,000 in funds from Columbia Gas so they can purchase more face masks for their patrons. Columbia Gas wants to aid the two entities that do as much as they can for the community.

“We think this is really important. We want to make sure that everybody who needs help is getting it and the Salvation Army and Christ’s Table do so much for people in the community. We want to make sure that everyone who needs help is getting it and this mask donation will certainly help,” Columbia Gas’ Dave Rau said.

Rau is appreciative of the gratitude both Christ’s Table and the Salvation Army extend to Columbia Gas.

“They are great partners in the community. We’re excited to be able to support them. This is something that they definitely need. Some of our employees right here in Zanesville recognized the need and let us know about it and made sure that we got these organizations taken care of and that’s what’s really important because Columbia cares,” Rau said.

Rau said that Columbia Gas is open to conducting similar types of donations in the future.