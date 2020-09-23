Cirque Italia Water Circus Comes to Zanesville

Local News
Megan Landis216

ZANESVILLE, OH – Cirque Italia is bringing its Water Circus show to Zanesville.

Cirque Italia is originally from Italy and the company moved to the United States 8 years ago. They now have two performing units in the United States.

“So this is a unique circus because we have a 35,000 water stage. So our performers perform in the center of the stage and it’s a water curtain that goes around them. It has special effects in the water itself, laser lights, the highest technology, the fountains around the stage as well. So that’s extremely unique because this is the only one here in the United States,” Media Representative Abbey Lawley said.

This is Cirque Italia’s second stop in Zanesville over the past few years, and even with COVID-19 they look forward to putting on a safe show.

“Obviously with COVID and everything going on at the moment that we’re taking all precautions to ensure the safety of our guests and our employees as well. So we will be at a strict capacity limit which allows us to space everyone out inside. There will be social distancing reminders to remind everyone to stay 6 feet apart. All guests 3 and above will be required to wear a mask inside.”

Cirque Italia’s Water Circus will be running from Thursday September 24th through Sunday September 27th in the Colony Square Mall Parking Lot.

Show Times are Thursday at 7:30 PM, Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM, and 7:30 PM, and Sunday at 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM.

Adult tickets start at $25 and can range up to $40 depending on seat location. Use promo FACEFREE for one free child (ages 2-12) ticket with a paid adult ticket in levels 2 and 3. Children under 2 are free.

