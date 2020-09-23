WEDNESDAY 9/23:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 77°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. Low 55°

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 79°

DISCUSSION:

Sunny skies this morning, will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, which will be 3 to 5 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Skies will become mostly cloudy during the overnight, and this will keep temperatures on the warmer side across the region. Lows will drop into the mid 50s during the overnight.

We will see clouds sticking around as we end the work week, but some sunshine will be had across the region. Temperatures will be a touch warmer, with highs near 80 Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will begin on a warmer note, with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday, under partly sunny skies. We will see rain chances returning to the region on Sunday, along with cooler temperatures, as highs warm into the mid to upper 70s.

We will continue to see a cooler trend as we head into the final week of September. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s on Monday, along with a slight chance for a shower. More rain potential will move in for Tuesday, along with much cooler air, with highs in the mid 60s.

Long term forecast suggesting even cooler air moves in as we end the month of September, with highs as cool as the low to mid 50s!

Have a Great Wednesday!

