Zanesville Man Killed in Head-On Crash

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on State Route 146. It happened Monday around 4:30 pm, just west of Millers Lane. Troopers say 84-year-old Bernard Geyer of Zanesville was traveling east on State Route 146. The Patrol say 59-year-old Timothy Hickman of Big Springs, West Virginia was traveling west on State Route 146. Troopers say Geyer traveled left of center, striking the truck head-on. Geyer was pronounced dead on the scene by the Muskingum County Coroner. The accident remains under investigation.

