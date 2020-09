ZANESVILLE, Ohio- In a back and forth game with Lakewood, the West Muskingum girls soccer team draws 3-3.

Ava Van Reeth scored two goals for the Lady Tornadoes who end a three game losing streak. West Muskingum is now 4-4-1 on the season.

The Philo volleyball team was on the road taking on Bishop Rosecrans. Three sets was all the Lady Electrics needed to pick up the match victory.

25-9, 25-21, 25-17.