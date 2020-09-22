Muskingum Students Hold Voter Registration Event

NEW CONCORD, Ohio-Students at Muskingum University held an outdoor voting registration event today.

The event was held outside its student center and was organized by members of the university faculty and student body alike. Vice President of the Student Senate Alex Lee has more information.

“We are doing a voter registration table for national voter registration day… So anyone you see standing on the quad with a clipboard and a balloon can get you all registered to vote. You fill out the information and we put it in an envelope and we mail it out… We have a bunch of different organizations involved in today including a lot of faculty.”

Lee is a member of several groups aimed at getting younger persons enthused to vote. She says it is important to be involved in the building of your community.

“I think it’s really important to be engaged in your community so voting is a really good way to go out and do that, especially in local and state elections. It’s a good way to voice your opinions on the things happening around you.

The deadline in Ohio to register to vote is October 5th.