Muskingum County reports six new cases of COVID-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Tuesday that six more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 394 is a 27-year-old woman connected to case 384. This case is recovering at home.

Case 395 is a 36-year-old man. Case 396 is a 64-year-old man. Case 397 is a 72-year-old man. Case 398 is a 28-year-old woman. Case 399 is a 22-year-old man. These cases are recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 389 Confirmed Cases • 10 Probable Cases • 399 Total Cases • 37 Active Cases • 5 Current Hospitalization/45 Total Hospitalizations • 2 Deaths