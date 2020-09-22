Monfils out, Bautista through in 1st round in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Third-seeded Gael Monfils was eliminated in the first round of the Hamburg European Open on Tuesday, losing 6-4, 6-3 to 103rd-ranked Yannick Hanfmann.

Hanfmann needed just 1 hour, 13 minutes to wrap up the win and the German will next face Cristian Garin, who swept past Kei Nishikori 6-0, 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista-Agut won 6-4, 6-3 against Nikoloz Basilashvili to set up a second-round meeting with Dominik Koepfer.

Fabio Fognini built up momentum after a slow start to oust Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 6-1, 7-5. The sixth-seeded Italian will play either Casper Ruud or Benoit Paire in the second round.

