Monfils out, Bautista through in 1st round in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Third-seeded Gael Monfils was eliminated in the first round of the Hamburg European Open on Tuesday, losing 6-4, 6-3 to 103rd-ranked Yannick Hanfmann.

Hanfmann needed just 1 hour, 13 minutes to wrap up the win and the German will next face Cristian Garin, who swept past Kei Nishikori 6-0, 6-3.

Garin is bidding to win his third trophy on clay this year.

Fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista-Agut won 6-4, 6-3 against two-time defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili to set up a second-round meeting with Dominik Koepfer.

The 32-year-old Bautista Agut, who became a father for the first time last week, saved two of the four break points he faced and converted four of his nine opportunities to win in 1 hour, 25 minutes.

The Spaniard next faces Dominik Koepfer of Germany for a place in the quarterfinals. Koepfer defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-1.

Fabio Fognini built up momentum after a slow start to oust Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 6-1, 7-5. The sixth-seeded Italian will play either Casper Ruud or Benoit Paire in the second round.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-2, 7-6 (2) and will next play Alexander Bublik, who beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 7-6 (5).

The top-seeded Daniil Medvedev faced Ugo Humbert later.

