Library Offers Senior Services

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Muskingum County Library System is reintroducing its senior citizen services.

The services will look differently this year compared to years prior because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Outreach Services Manager Beth Brown has more details on the difference in services.

“ So we go into a lot of the senior living facilities, assisted living facilities and group housing, and we do deliveries of any of our library materials. We’re also doing monthly programs. Now with COVID, we are doing no contact, no monthly programs. So we came up with an idea, after seeing our youth services so successful with activities bags.

The service is open to all seniors. For those who are not in a living facility porch drop offs are available.

“We thought, if we can do that with our youth and be successful, let’s do something for our seniors also. We came up with monthly activity bags. One of them, a fun one, was a make and take gratitude journal. So we put everything that you could possibly need, as well as some additional information in there, and we hand these out monthly to our housing communities that we service.”

More information can be found on the library’s website or by calling the library.