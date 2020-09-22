Genesis Breaks Ground On New Orthopedic Center

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Genesis HealthCare Systems held a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony on its new orthopedic center.

The center has spent years in development. CEO Matt Perry says that the new center will provide a better healing experience for patients.

“One of the benefits for the average citizen who comes to the new orthopedic center is it’s kind of set apart, so it’s separate. So you can pull right up to the front door, in essence, and again you can, as Dr. Jackson described, when you have all of the physicians in one location, no matter what’s going on with that patient it’s patient centric.”

The center is going to cost millions of dollars but Perry says it’s worth every penny. The orthopedic branch will see an immediate upgrade with its new building.

“This new building is so beneficial because it’s everything in one place for our patients. It makes it so easy for patients, it’s also very very comprehensive so we have all of the different specialties in orthopedics and all the ancillary services to provide for our patients.”

The center is scheduled to be finished in 2021.