TUESDAY 9/22:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 71°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Not as Chilly. Low 47°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 77°

DISCUSSION:

Some patchy fog will be possible this morning. Otherwise, look for mostly sunny skies across the region. Temperatures will top off around 70 this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, with lows dropping into the upper 40s.

More sunshine and warmth will be had as we enter the middle of the week, with highs topping off in the mid to upper 70s.

More clouds and warmth will be with us as we end the work week. Highs will be near 80 by Friday.

Rain chances will begin to return as we enter the weekend into the start of the new work week. The best chance for rain looks to be on Sunday afternoon into Monday. Temperatures will begin to cool back down as we begin the new week, with highs in the lower 70s on Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

