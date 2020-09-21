Week 4 Genesis Player of the Week – Jordan Pantaleo

DRESDEN, Ohio- With over 1,200 votes, Tri-Valley’s Jordan Pantaleo received 33% of the votes to take home the Genesis Player of the Week in Week 4.

It was a first quarter to remember for Pantaleo. He scored all three of his touchdowns in the opening quarter.

The first was a 6-yard rushing touchdown with 6:41 in the 1st quarter. Number two came through the air, a short pass he took 72-yards to the house and with ten seconds left in the quarter, from 26 yards out, Pantaleo found the end zone.

Tri-Valley went on to beat River View, 35-21.