Week 4 Genesis Player of the Week – Jordan Pantaleo

Local Sports
Ian Kress91

DRESDEN, Ohio- With over 1,200 votes, Tri-Valley’s Jordan Pantaleo received 33% of the votes to take home the Genesis Player of the Week in Week 4.

It was a first quarter to remember for Pantaleo. He scored all three of his touchdowns in the opening quarter.

The first was a 6-yard rushing touchdown with 6:41 in the 1st quarter. Number two came through the air, a short pass he took 72-yards to the house and with ten seconds left in the quarter, from 26 yards out, Pantaleo found the end zone.

Tri-Valley went on to beat River View, 35-21.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Ian Kress

Related Posts

Newark Catholic and Cambridge both wrap up Week 4 on Saturday

Ian Kress

West Muskingum blanks Caldwell at home

Ian Kress

Fink’s Friday Night Blitz week 4 9.18

Brian Armstrong