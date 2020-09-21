Tuesday’s Time Schedule

No games scheduled.

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 2nd game

L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.

No games scheduled.

Mo matches scheduled.

Minnesota vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.

Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m.