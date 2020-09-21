Tuesday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Tuesday, Sept. 22
|NFL
No games scheduled.
|MLB
Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 2nd game
|NBA
|At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.
|NHL
No games scheduled.
|MLS
Mo matches scheduled.
|WNBA
Minnesota vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.
Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
